Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth II plans to say in her Christmas Day message that it’s been a difficult year.

She may be referring to the Brexit political stalemate that has finally ended and also to the royal family’s problems during the year.

The most severe has been Prince Andrew’s involvement with a convicted sex offender, which forced him to retreat from royal duties.

But there has also been a split between Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry is spending the holidays in Canada with his wife Meghan and young son Archie.

There have also been worries about the health of the queen’s husband, 98-year-old Prince Philip.

