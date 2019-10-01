Quarter-cent sales tax goes in effect in Lincoln

Lincoln's new quarter-cent sales tax goes into effect Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The tax was approved by voters in April.

It will be in effect for six years and is expected to generate $13 million annually.

The money will go to different street improvements in Lincoln.

The City has been holding open houses to hear from the public on which streets are a priority.

By the end of this month, the mayor's advisory committee will give its recommendations on the priority streets for the first year of construction.