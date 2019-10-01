Quarter-cent sales tax goes in effect in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln's new quarter-cent sales tax goes into effect Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The tax was approved by voters in April.
It will be in effect for six years and is expected to generate $13 million annually.
The money will go to different street improvements in Lincoln.
The City has been holding open houses to hear from the public on which streets are a priority.
By the end of this month, the mayor's advisory committee will give its recommendations on the priority streets for the first year of construction.