Quarantined woman awaits second round of coronavirus test results

Today a critical test for a woman moved from Camp Ashland to a quarantine unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Right now we are awaiting the results of that test.

The woman has been staying at the National Quarantine Unit since she was placed in isolation yesterday. She started showing what officials are calling mild coughing symptoms, yesterday morning.

Now we are waiting on those results of her second test. She's one of 57 people that have been staying at Camp Ashland since last week.

All 57 people at Camp Ashland are tested twice a day. Take a look at the symptoms officials to say they are looking for when it comes to the coronavirus.

“Primarily upper respiratory symptoms, sore throat, can develop into a cough or lower respiratory tract infection or pneumonia and that's where the sicker are experiencing those types of symptoms,” said mike Wadman, with the National Quarantine Unit.

If the woman clears this test she will head back to Camp Ashland. If symptoms progress, she will be moved to the bio-containment unit at UNMC.