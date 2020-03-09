Quarantined person may be cleared to leave today, others still monitored

Eight guests at UNMC’s quarantine unit continue to be monitored for the coronavirus, while another person could be cleared to leave today pending test results.

Health officials released an update today on the group that arrived in Nebraska in February after being taken from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Two individuals continue to be treated in the biocontainment unit. One is in critical condition while the other is in good condition.

The woman in critical condition was the first Nebraskan to be diagnosed with the virus last week.

On Monday, Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed the second and third cases of coronavirus in Nebraska are the brother and father of the woman.

“As the community focuses on containment of COVID-19, residents are reminded to frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid large crowds and to make family and business plans,” officials said.

In the U.S., cases of COVID-19 have reached about 570 with 22 deaths, according to numbers released by UNMC Monday.

Worldwide, cases have numbered 111,400 with nearly 3,900 deaths.