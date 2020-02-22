Quarantined patients in bio-containment unit reported stable

Of the 13 people quarantined at Nebraska Medicine, health officials say three of the eleven patients who tested positive for the coronavirus are in stable condition tonight.

We're told that all three of those people are in the bio-containment unit at Nebraska Medicine, ten continue to be monitored in the National Quarantine Unit.

Two others have shown no signs of the virus and if those two test negative and continue to show no symptoms they could leave quarantine at the beginning of March.

This all comes as health officials say they need to be aggressive when it comes to the virus.

"The world health organization has already declared this a health emergency of international concern that means this disease is serious, it's spreading from country to country and that we need to take aggressive action to try to curtail it,” said Dr. Mark Rupp with Nebraska Medicine.

At least 35 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the U.S. Internationally, the death toll has gone up again to now over two thousand people.

