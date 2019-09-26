Q Street construction project nearing completion

Construction on Q Street has been a headache for drivers and surrounding businesses for the past year but now we're learning there's an end in sight.

The construction around 27th Street has been a problem for area businesses. The road work is loud and inconvenient or drivers navigating the area.

Construction teams have been working on the Q Street Bridge since last winter. The bridge, right off 27th and Q, has been around since 1950.

It's a replacement the city says is much needed due to the age of the structure but all the work has detoured drivers. Some say it's taking them at last 20 minutes to get around to get to work and others say they avoid the area all together.

Stephen Center’s Michael Murphy said, “We have a lot of meetings. We have a lot of community partners that come to meet with us. If we forget to tell them that the bridge is out then they end up being 10 minutes late or so.

Laquan Cribbs said, “I have to take two to three detours and then it's only the same traffic goes on so I'll be stuck there for over 20 minutes honestly.”

Project Superintendent Toby Wilsey said, “It takes a lot of traffic in this little area right here, truck traffic, school buses.”

The work that was scheduled to be finished by the end of November has had some setbacks. “When you get 4.8 inches of rain in 6 hours it takes a while for things to dry out.”

But the plans are starting to gel. The project will add new sidewalks and driveways to the area and it’s set to be open by November 28th.