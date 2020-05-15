Q: Are they not hats? A: They are Devo face shields

(Gray News) – We have now witnessed the “Devolution” of personal protective equipment. Classic new wave band Devo is out with its own line of PPE, including an energy dome face shield. The energy dome is a throwback to the band’s 1980 “Freedom of Choice” album. The red hats look something like an upside-down tiered flowerpot. “Graphically bold design in aggressive, primary red it became the most iconic symbol of the band’s multi-media mission to spread the idea of Devolution,” Devo’s Gerald Casale said on the band’s website.

Newly launched Official DEVO Online Store OPEN NOW! Personal Protection Equipment & more! https://t.co/UEx2olS2wq pic.twitter.com/it6aK3fmLg — DEVO (@DEVO) May 15, 2020

he theory behind the energy dome is that it recycles the electrical energy that escapes from your brain.

“People of course laughed. Now the dome is no longer a source of controversy or derision,” according to Casale. “Its popularity is a sort of proof that De-evolution is real!”

The new products are available in the Devo store.

