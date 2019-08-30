Put the finishing touches on your Husker opener plans

Let’s hope the thunder and lightning for this year’s Husker football opener is the work of the NU offense and defense. We’ll get our first look at what Big Red is bringing to the field this year at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

There are some are some things you'll need to know before you hit the road toward the stadium Saturday.

Troopers say they'll start blocking off the area four hours before the game so since kickoff is at 11, drivers in the morning will start to see those changes heading into Lincoln.

Officials say the major changes will start bright and early on the roads. You can expect lanes to be blocked and funneled down to a couple lanes for traffic flow on Highway 34 and 180.

Troopers say they've learned how to get everyone in and out of the area safely and that includes cutting of crisscrossing traffic. Blocking of areas will make it easier for drivers to come in for the game on time and get out quickly after the game is over.

Officials hope all goes well so accidents are avoided.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Roger Kalkwarf said, "Anybody coming from downtown can just hit the interstate real easy now because of the way we block it off and that way they have one lane to get right on their and go."

UNL sophomore Lance Dybbal said, "You gotta get pretty skinny walking through the streets and everything because it is crowded but that always adds to the atmosphere."

Police say more than 90,000 people will be coming to the area so crowds of people will be something to keep in mind.

When you're on the road troopers say pay close attention to the message boards and the detours.

And before game day, be sure to download our six news weather app for the latest conditions.