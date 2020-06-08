Push to make COVID-19 testing available to thousands of protesters

It has the potential to be a perfect storm; thousands of protesters gathering amid a pandemic and now the push is on to make sure those fighting for racial justice can get tested for COVID-19.

The goal is to see the protests continue while also quelling the spread of coronavirus and testing is going to be key.

“We believe that there may be an uptick in positives so we want the community to come out, to know their status,” said Kenny McMorris, CEO of the Charles Drew Health Center.

Charles Drew may be the only option for testing for some protesters. Douglas County Health is encouraging people to sign-up for Test Nebraska. 6 News reporter Tara Campbell, who’s been in the middle of the protests, went ahead and tried signing up this morning but was denied.

At Charles Drew it’s a different story, symptoms or not -- you can get tested and they want to see more people.

We have the ability to test far more people than we’re doing,” said McMorris. “We have the capacity to test about 120 or 125 people a day.”

Over at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Center, where hundreds of protesters have gathered, it’s all hands on deck to spread the message.

“If we’re going to keep marching, if we’re going to have rallies than the first thing we need is to encourage everyone to be safe,” said Paul Allen, Program Director, Mind & Soul 101.3 FM.

The station, which is housed in the basement of the Malcolm X Center, is using the airwaves to encourage protesters to get tested so they can keep up the fight.

“This is a significant time in our country right now,” said McMorris. “So we want to take this moment and make sure everyone is getting out there and getting heard, but all the while you still have to remember we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

6 News asked Governor Pete Ricketts' office if they plan to open up Test Nebraska to more protesters. We were told recent large gatherings were taken into consideration when announcing some changes to Test Nebraska last week and that they “expect Test Nebraska to be available everyone in the near future.”

If you would like to call to make an appointment for the drive-through COVID-19 at Charles Drew, call 402-451-3553.