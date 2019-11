At least one local school was on lockout Friday morning while police searched for a wanted suspect.

The scene unfolded near 120th and Pacific. A police perimeter was set up.

We can confirm Crestridge Elementary was on lockout. There were reports that St. Robert Bellarmine was on lockout but we could not confirm that information.

Police are searching for a man who crashed a car near that 120th and Pacific location. An officer on the scene said the vehicle had been stolen.