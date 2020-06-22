Publix recalls one variety of salad kit

(CNN) - Supermarket giant Publix is recalling a salad product because it may contain ingredients not listed on the label.

The recall is for Fresh Express 11.5 oz. Southwest Chopped kits, with production codes G163B10A and G163B10B, UPC code 071279306025 and use-by date of June 29. The affected units were distributed between June 12 and 18.

Publix issued the recall because the presence of undeclared wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut, which could cause allergic reactions in some. The chain says no illnesses have been reported.

They were distributed in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The company is asking customers to dispose of the product and request a refund if desired.

