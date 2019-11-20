Public memorial service set for Iowa Chief Justice Mark Cady

The family of Iowa Supreme Court Justice Mark Cady is holding a public memorial service to celebrate his life at Drake University in Des Moines, where Cady earned undergraduate and law degrees.

Cady, of Fort Dodge, died unexpectedly Friday night of a heart attack in Des Moines. He was 66.

The service is being held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the university’s Knapp Center.

Gov. Kim Reynolds credits Cady with opening the courts to the public by holding sessions on the road and establishing specialty courts focused on helping businesses, those with drug addiction or family problems and improving the judiciary system technology.

The Iowa Supreme Court will create the Chief Justice Mark S. Cady Learning Center on the first floor of the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines that will serve as a feature for public and school tours. It will show the process of a case through Iowa's court system, highlight Iowa's civil rights history and demonstrate the importance of fair and impartial courts.

