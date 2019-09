People will soon be able to give their opinions and hear updates on recreational improvements at Cunningham Lake.

The City of Omaha and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting on Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. to hear your thoughts and give an update on the construction improvements to the trails and camping facilities.

The State of Nebraska will also be in attendance to provide an update on the Lake Drawdown, fishery rehabilitation, and fishery maintenance.