Public commenting on Omaha City Council resolution about death of George Floyd

During its scheduled 2 p.m. meeting Tuesday, the Omaha City Council moved up discussion on its resolution on the death of George Floyd, opening up public comment a few minutes later.

Those initially coming to the podium shared their thoughts on the protests in Omaha during the past few days as well as their frustration at the lack of charges against the business owner who shot and killed James Scurlock during Saturday night's protests downtown.

Item No. 78 on the city council agenda reads:

RES. 2020-0561 – Res. that, the Omaha City Council condemns the reckless actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved, and be it further resolved that, the Omaha City Council grieves with the family of George Floyd for their loss and joins with the family in its call for justice and peace following this incident.

