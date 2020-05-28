Protests spark in Omaha over death of Minneapolis man in police custody

Protests over the death of a Minneapolis man are spreading throughout the country.

George Floyd was handcuffed when a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground pressing his knee across his neck. Floyd later died.

His death has also brought protesters out here in Omaha.

Protest organizers Omaha want the community to stand up and speak out against injustice

About 50 people gathered outside of Omaha’s Northeast Police Precinct to protest the death of George Floyd.

Anthony Baker organized the protest, saying he believes its time that African American men stand up and become active in their community.

“I feel that the black man been marginalized and part of that problem is we as black me have not spoken out its easy out of sight out of mind so if we’re not visible if we’re not speaking out if we’re not participating if were not involved if we're not engaged it’s very easy for people to look past us to look over us,” Baker said.

Retired police officer Tariq Al Amin was on the Omaha force for 25 years. He believes police need better trading and one of the officers watching Floyd beg for his life should have stepped in.

“I also felt more should have been done by the officers that are around him to check him to check the officers who had his knee on him to say ok that’s enough let’s get him and get out of here,” Al-Amin said.

Protestors here in Omaha say these type of incidents usually play themselves out with a certain formula, Baker says they heard it all before.

“We will not be detoured, persuaded, or influenced by any attempts to discredit him, his family in an effort to justify his murder,” Baker said.

All of the Minneapolis Police officers involved in the incident have been fired. Thursday, the mayor of Minneapolis has also called for criminal charges to be filed against the officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd's back.

The Omaha Police Department leadership responded to Floyd’s death yesterday through a statement. Part of it reads, “The officers’ actions are not consistent with the training and protocol of our profession. We commend Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for his decisive actions and leadership.”