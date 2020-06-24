Protesters ask Chris Janicek to step down outside Cupcake Omaha Wednesday

About 40 people gathered at 50th and Dodge to protest outside Cupcake Omaha, a bakery owned by Chris Janicek.

Chris Janicek is running for U.S. Senator of Nebraska. (Courtesy of Chris Janicek Facebook page)

Protestors are asking Janicek to step down after comments he made to a female staffer saying he does not represent their values.

Janicek has refused to step down after the democratic party pulled support and continues to stand by his race.

Those present tell us monetary support of his business is helping a harasser of women.

This crowd says it's time to make way for a better opponent to incumbent Ben Sasse.

"Chris Janicek needs to file paperwork to take himself off of the Ballot for November and clear the way for Alicia Shelton, who is a woman of high integrity, a black woman from Omaha to run,” said protestor Deb Manning.

Protestors say Janicek needs to consider what's best for Nebraska.

