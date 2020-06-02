Omaha protester bonds out of jail, shares her story

Dozens of protesters are bonding out of jail today after defying curfew orders.

Protesters appeared to leave the downtown protest scene Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Old Market before returning to the intersection and walking through the Omaha Police line with their hands up. Arrests were made shortly thereafter. (WOWT)

County officials say 140 arrests were made after curfew. Now one protester is now talking about her experience.

Gaby Barbosa says she has been peacefully protesting since in Omaha since Friday.

She says last night she was one of many arrested after staying out past the city's 8 p.m. curfew.

Law enforcement spent about 30 minutes after curfew working to get people in the crowd to go home.

Barbosa says she was in a large group of people detained.

Gaby Barbosa said, "It was like 30 to 40 people and we came walking down here, we walked right in front of the jail and then we went down a block and they said 'welp, there's the cops right there.' so we went to turn around and they were right there. They closed us in and hopped out of their cars and just got everybody."

Barbosa says she still plans to go out and have her voice heard but says tonight she will go home by 8 p.m.