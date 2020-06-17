Prosecutor: Security guard, patient killed by hospital guard in Indiana

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — A retired sheriff’s deputy and psychiatric patient at an Indiana hospital who were involved in a struggle were both killed when another security guard opened fire on the patient.

The coffin of Ryan Askew, a retired Lake County, Indiana sheriff’s officer who was killed when a colleague opened fire during a fight with a combative psychiatric patient, is rolled out of Community Hospital in Munster, Ind., on Tuesday. (Source: WGN/CNN)

Authorities initially said the patient at Community Hospital in Munster, identified by the Lake County coroner’s office as 22-year-old Jamal Williams of Lansing, Illinois, disarmed and fatally shot 59-year-old Ryan Askew and was then killed by the second security guard.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Benny Freeman, another retired Lake County deputy working security at the hospital, opened fire after Askew begged Freeman to shoot as Williams was choking him to near unconsciousness.

The gunfire caused the deaths of both men.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.