Prosecution shows video from hotels Trail and Boswell stayed in after Loofe's death

Two young women walk into a hotel in Kearney on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.

They’re accompanied by an older man walking with a cane.

“I honestly thought it was a dad and his two daughters,” Ayla Frerichs, the manager at Kearney’s La Quinta Inn said.

But, it wasn't.

Frerichs, and two other hotel employees, testified in the Sydney Loofe murder trial Wednesday morning.

The employees provided surveillance video of Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell and K.B., a woman who was with the co-defendants, checking in and out of hotels between November 17 and Nov. 22 in 2017.

Trail and Boswell are both facing charges of first-degree murder for the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Loofe on November 15.

Trail, who hasn't appeared in court since June 24, once again wasn’t in the courtroom Wednesday.

He has been absent since an outburst where he cut his throat with a piece of a razor blade, suffering minor injuries.

Pam Shay, a manager at Border’s Inn and Suites in Grand Island testified first.

She said Boswell and K.B. checked into the hotel on November 19 and stayed until November 22.

K.B. testified in court Tuesday that she was recruited to be a part of Trail and Boswell’s group over Tinder because she wanted to be in a romantic relationship with Boswell.

She traveled with the couple in the days after Loofe died under the guise that she was helping them with a cocaine pick-up.

As K.B. testified, she said she checked into the hotel under her name and with her credit card but Trail paid for it. Trail told her neither he or Boswell had credit cards. Hotel records reflected that.

Next to testify was Frerichs.

She told jurors Trail, Boswell and K.B. checked into the La Quinta Inn in Kearney on November 22.

Frerichs said they made the reservations around 10:30 a.m. and requested an early check-in at that time.

Once again, they checked in under K.B.’s name using her credit card. Video shows the pair walking to their hotel room with their bags. Trail was limping and walking with a cane.

Just five to ten minutes later, the group is seen walking out of the hotel with their luggage. Trail wasn’t limping or using a cane. Frerichs said when she saw them leave she went and checked out the room to make sure there was nothing wrong with it. She said some garbage was left behind but it looked like the bed hadn’t been laid on and the toilet hadn’t been used.

On Tuesday, K.B. testified that after checking into the hotel in Kearney she got a voicemail from the Lincoln Police Department. She told jurors Trail and Boswell made plans for her to kill someone in Kearney -- most likely a college exchange student that “wouldn’t be missed.”

K.B. said she agreed to whatever Trail and Boswell asked her to do because she was scared they’d harm her family. After getting the phone call from police K.B. told Trail and Boswell, who made her turn off her phone. All three then left the hotel.

K.B. said at that time she didn’t know about Loofe's case, and she never called the police back.

A security and facilities director for Ameristar Casinos in Council Bluffs, Iowa testified third.

K.B. said Tuesday that’s where she, Trail and Boswell stayed from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19.

Surveillance video from that location shows Trail and Boswell’s vehicles entering and exiting parking lots on the Ameristar Property and three people getting in and out of those cars.

Chris Hamblin, with Ameristar, described police calling him and asking them to see if there were any records of Boswell or Trail at the hotel.

He also showed video corroborating what K.B. said happened at the Ameristar Hotel.

The video shows Boswell walking through the casino and going to the slot machines alone. A few minutes later Trail and K.B. also go into the casino. Trail brings K.B. to Boswell and appears to pull cash out of his wallet before walking away.

Trail is not seen walking with a limp or a cane at the Ameristar.

Additional testimony is expected to be heard throughout the day on Wednesday.

