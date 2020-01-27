Proposed chicken operation worries Mineola, Iowa residents

A planned chicken feeding operation near Mineola, Iowa is causing some controversy.

Photo: ASPCA

Many in the community don't want it, including the Pottawattamie County board of supervisors.

Justin Schultz, Chairman on the Pottawattamie County Board said," This whole general area is not really designed to have this type of what I'd call a commercial operation going on there".

Justin Schultz does not like what he is seeing on the map. It's a plan to put eight chicken barns on a plot of land two miles outside of Mineola. He fears the facility will hurt other development in the area.

Schultz said, "There's a particular neighborhood that's within two miles of this and about 125 homes are going to be going up and so you know to have a chicken confinement so close to that is going to ruin the quality of life for these folks that are going to be out there".

Molly George lives in Mineola. Charles Petersen is on a farm next to the proposed site. They don't like the plan and they don't like the fact that they only learned of it last Wednesday. The law requires a public notice to be published and one was but a public hearing is optional.

“I don't like how secretively they're trying to move it in on us nobody knew if it was something to be proud of I believe they would have come around and told us sooner,” said Petersen.

“We're worried about the Wabash Trace the facility will sit right off the trail we have a lot of bikers coming in and out we're worried about the safety of the road conditions mills and Pott. County both we worry about the quality of life with the air pollution, well water, prices of houses dropping out. Nobody’s gonna want to live out there,” said George.

The final approval of the plan lies with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The county board sent the DNR a letter disapproving of the plan but the letter also says that the proposal passes the requirements laid out by the DNR. The DNR will make its decision within the next 27 days, a decision that can be appealed.

