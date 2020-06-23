Proposed changes to LPD use of force policy to be announced June 30

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the Citizen Police Advisory Board will share proposed revisions to the Lincoln Police use of force policy on June 30.

Baird said the CPAB usually reviews the policy yearly, but it launched an emergency mid-year review due to recent events nationwide and locally.

A series of protests and riots took place in Lincoln on May 30 – June 2, resulting in the use of rubber bullets and tear gas by local law enforcement.

The results of the review by the CPAB will be announced on June 30, and the public will then have a chance to comment on the proposed changes.

According to Baird, the proposed changes include additional de-escalation strategies, more comprehensive reporting, and new guidance on chokeholds.

The CPAB will then provide a date in July to review comments and put forth final recommendations.

