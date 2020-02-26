Proposed bill could help first responders tackle PTSD

When first responders head out on a call, they don't know what they'll find on the other end. Proposed bill LB963 would make an effort to better prepare them for whatever trauma they might face.

State Senator Tom Brewer brought the bill to the floor today. He wants a better dialogue when it comes to talking about and dealing with PTSD.

"There's a point where the armor starts to break apart and you slowly die on the inside," Brewer said.

Senator Kolterman supports the bill. He spoke on his own experience as a volunteer firefighter.

"Until you've had the opportunity to go on a fire call or a rescue call and watch a friend of colleague burn up in a fire you can't understand what these firemen and premeds go through," Kolterman said.

The bill would make PTSD resilience training available to first responders. The optional training would be funded by state dollars and would help first responders better handle the stress that comes with the job and recognize when they are struggling.

Papillion Fire Union President Anthony Strawn said after a couple of their own firefighter were injured during a home explosion, this bill hits closer to home.

"Some are going through little more than the others but we're there, we're visiting with them every day, we haven't got through the healing process yet but we're working towards that," Strawn said.

Strawn wants to make sure if any man or woman he works with is struggling that they have every opportunity to make themselves better.

"Let them heal...and learn ways to cope with different aspects of our job that can sometimes be very traumatic," Strawn said.

He said if we expect them to take care of us, we should make sure someone is looking out for them.

The bill passed general file with 42 votes in favor. It could cost the state between $442,000 and $1.4M a year according to an estimate from the legislature's fiscal office. Two additional votes are required before the bill goes to the governor.