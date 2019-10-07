Proposal would legalize car break-ins to save people, pets

A public hearing has been scheduled Monday on a Lincoln proposal that would offer legal protection to people who break vehicle windows to save children or animals from dangerous heat.

Lincoln Journal Star his proposal would remove a legal gray area and would let people act with confidence if they were to follow specific steps.

Authorities say nearly 50 children in the U.S. have died this year after being left in hot vehicles, but none in Lincoln in recent years. Local animal control manager Steve Beal says no pet has died of heat exposure from being left in a vehicle this year, but Lincoln recorded one such dog death last year.

Lincoln City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick says his office hasn't filed a charge in a case where someone busted a car window to save someone.