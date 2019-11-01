Property owner wants answers over flooded basement in Blair

A stream of muddy water crashed through the basement of a Blair home six months ago. The elderly property owner pointed a finger across the street.

After a May downpour, Deloris Matson had to wade into her rental home basement.

"We had three feet of water in this basement," said Matson.

Deloris claims runoff wasn't properly contained on a city-backed housing project across the street.

"You only have so much when you're retired and so I think this should be taken care of by the insurance company and maybe the city get in on it," said Matson.

Insurance for the main contractor on the city project already paid for a water heater and promises Deloris a furnace. But her repair consultant says the wall and other damage could cost $12,000 more.

"Oh, there's a lot of finger-pointing yeah. We just want to get her basement fixed. She didn't deserve this, she didn't ask for any of this," said Preston Hoffmeyer, repair consultant.

Hoffmeyer asked for state inspection of the construction site and the department of environment and energy sent Blair notice of violations, with photos.

The best stormwater control is not in use, regular inspection and maintenance is not being performed.

The main contractor on the project tells 6 On Your SIde more than a silt fence had been set up to protect the properties, a berm had been built to prevent water and mud from flowing this way.

Unknown to them, someone removed the berm.

Blair's city administrator Rod Storm says the potential drainage violations are based on an inspection in October, not after the damaging runoff from a rainstorm in May. Until he had public works review the recent state report, the city can not comment on it.

"I think the city should help take care of it yes," said Matson.

Travelers insurance provides coverage for the primary contractor on the project, A traveler's spokesman tells 6 News the company is working with all parties involved.

