Property damage crashes on Old Lincoln Highway proving costly

A dangerous road in Harrison County, Iowa is now seeing new issues. It's not with accidents like it had been in the past but with property damage and the numbers are adding up.

If you’ve never traveled Old Lincoln Highway south of Missouri Valley before, the twists and curves can come as a surprise. They’ve cost some drivers their lives.

Harrison County Road Foreman Steve Earlywine said, “There's been, can't tell you how many fatalities that have hit this bridge.”

According to an Iowa crash report, the majority of the accidents were caused by disregarding warnings.

Motorcyclist Gene Schaeffer said, “The accidents were mainly motorcycles and cars that were going too fast around corners or drunk driving.”

In the past 10 years there have been 31 crashes in the area. About four years ago, chevron arrow signs went up and “We have not had a fatality since we did that."

The problem now is property damage. Trucks over 12.5 feet have been taking the detour to get around flooding, despite warnings. They have been hitting the bridge and knocking down the warning signs.

Earlywine said, “We've replaced them several times and I've finally, we still have enough that people can see them.”

This year there have been 8 property damage accidents. The damage is expensive fix with each sign costing several hundred dollars but to Earlywine its worth it. “Anytime you can save a life or someone getting hurt, yeah it's great. It's money well spent.”

Over the past 10 years the average amount of each property damage crash is just over $9,000.