Property Owners Association pushes new landlord maintenance rules, fears retaliation

The Omaha Planning Department faced questions from landlords about the new rental registration ordinance. This comes from the findings at Yale Park Apartments in 2018.

It's now city ordinance that rental properties be registered to enforce maintenance rules. Property owners have until the end of the month to register for free.

Not signing up at all is against the law.

The property owners association is still concerned about tenant retaliation.

“If they've created damage to the house beyond normal wear and tear, that's not part of the deal. For them to totally neglect and let it go they have to take a little responsibility on their part,” said Rick McDonald, Vice President of MOPOA.

A representative from the city says a little more than 27,000 property owners have registered since the New Year, which they say is on track. They also say they're getting thousands of registrations each day.

