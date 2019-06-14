Property owners association considers lawsuit against City of Omaha

A group of property owners is ready to take the City of Omaha to court; if that’s what it takes to reverse tougher rental housing regulations approved earlier this year.

In a meeting with its members this week the Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association made a form available, calling for support to undo a rental housing ordinance that includes mandatory inspections of rental units . . . starting in 2022.

6 News spoke with MOPOA board member Mike George today, who confirmed the form was handed out. It reads, in part:

“I support MOPOA’S efforts to reverse the Omaha Rental Registration and Inspection Ordinance . . . my support extends to our association filing suit in Court if necessary.” It then goes on to ask for a donation to their MOPOA’S litigation fund.

Back in 2015 the city settled with MOPOA after it filed a lawsuit alleging the city was unlawfully enforcing the property maintenance code.

