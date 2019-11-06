HEARTLAND FLOOD: Propane shortage grips Midwest

The Midwest is in the midst of a propane shortage.

Homeowner and peacock farmer Dennis Fett said propane suppliers need to plan better.

"Propane prices have gone up higher and there is a surge charge for every gallon of gas you get and then they said there might not even be enough propane to provide us propane," said Fett.

Fett needs it to keep his house warm. And it cost him around a hundred dollars more to fill up his tank this year.

So why the increase?

Sapp Brother General manager Randy Benson blames the weather. The harvest season was cool and wet, forcing farmers to buy surplus amounts of propane to power equipment that can help dry out the grain. That spike in purchasing caused the shortage.

"I think we need to look at this more thoroughly because this is going to affect everyone's pocketbook sooner or later," said Fett.

For a while, Fett had no idea how many cold nights he would have to go without propane. Thankfully he now has it. But he's worried what might happen as more is consumed during the shortage.

"This should be a state of emergency here in the Midwest. The floods are terrible but people are going to freeze if we don't have enough propane to heat people," said Fett.