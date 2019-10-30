Promoting Empowerment work shop marks 33 years in metro high schools

Students from different schools, backgrounds, religions, races, and cultures are learning to interact and eliminate biases and bigotry through a program in the metro area.

This marks the 33rd year of promoting empowerment in our world. Students were selected from their schools adding to a diverse think tank. They share fears, thoughts, and feelings that often simmer under the surface and become ingrained.

This is Charlotte Winey’s second time attending the workshop, she says the goal is eliminating preconceived ideas and stereotypes.

“A lot of the people here are mostly the same when it comes to just being open. having that open-mindedness...I think a lot of people who were picked to come here either have that open mind or people are trying to get them to open their brains and welcome those thoughts,” said Winey.

Young people listening to each other and learning about each other and themselves.

Students attending the workshop will take what they learned back to their schools and communities and share that information. The hope is that in time, biases and racism will be reduced.

