Project Santa Toy & Joy Shop: Omaha toy drive lets parents pick the gifts

A local Omaha group is making sure every family has presents waiting under the tree this Christmas. This toy drive is different than most, this time the parents get to pick out the toy for their child.

Jon Katzenstein is a Project Santa recipient. He has six kids, the oldest being 7-years-old and the youngest is one. It’s a full house.

Some unexpected financial troubles might have stood in their way of giving their children Christmas presents this year if it wasn’t for Project Santa Toy and Joy Shop.

Candance Gregory is the president and CEO of the Open Door Mission.

“You have each station that they go through. Children under three get certain things, 13 and younger, three to 12, we have a teen station,” said Gregory.

Most of the toys are donated from the Toy Foundation or the Toy Bank, brand new for parents to take home and wrap up.

"I know that my children are getting new, and I know that our supporters and partners in the community are giving new so we want to use new items during Christmas," said Gregory.

New items including 10,000 books donated from the Midwest International Trade Association.

"When a book gets into a child's hand at an early age, it's very very impactful. And the more we can get these books into the hands of children, into the hands of the community, is really our goal,” said Zach Severin, President of Midwest International Trade Association.

What makes it better, parents get to pick out exactly what their child will unwrap on Christmas, so it’s the right fit.

“Our oldest likes Legos, he loves them, and he likes to draw. Our youngest likes Elmo and cars,” said Katzenstein.

If you want to donate to Project Santa’s Toy and Joy Shop, their greatest need right now is gifts for teens. Things like skateboards, makeup, basketballs, and footballs are a huge hit.

