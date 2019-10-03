DOJ: Project Safe Neighborhood sees progress after two years

The Department of Justice said it has seen progress with the effort to reduce crimes in neighborhoods through its Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

PSN is a program where stakeholders work together to identify violent crime problems in the community and develop solutions to address them, according to a release from the U.S.. Attorney’s Office.

They announced that they have been partnering with law enforcement agencies, local organizations, and members of the community over the past two years to improve neighborhood safety.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, released this week, the violent crime rate is down 3.9 percent from 2017.

“The revitalized Project Safe Neighborhoods program is a major success,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in a Thursday news release. “It packs a powerful punch by combining advanced data with local leadership, further reducing violence in communities across the country and improving overall public safety. U.S. Attorneys continue to focus their enforcement efforts against the most violent criminals and work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal police. The Justice Department’s relationships across the board have never been stronger.”

According to the release, Nebraska focused on northeast Omaha’s crimes involving guns, gangs, and drugs. Also highlighted are programs such as PACE and Omaha 360, as well as a number of improving statistics.