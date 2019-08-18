Project Pink'd raises more than $400,000 at annual benefit

Project Pink'd broke records at its EXPOSED: It's Personal 10th Annual Benefit on Friday.

More than 900 guests attended the benefit at the Embassy Suites La Vista. Breast cancer survivors and supporters joined forces raising more than $400,000 in a few hours.

Sponsored by CHI Health, the event included a live and silent auction, Survivor Ceremony featuring a production from SING Omaha Choir and the reveal of thriving survivors. All proceeds from the evening will directly benefit survivors in Nebraska and Western Iowa.

Cynthia Sturgeon, Project Pink’d Founder and President, said, “The ability to carry out our mission and serve our community is made possible by the continued support of our donors, sponsors and multitudes of volunteers who help keep us thriving. The giving spirit of our community is second to none and remains the heart and soul of our organization. We are so very grateful.“

