Project Lifesaver: New cruiser aims to call attention to special-needs alert service

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office unveiled a special cruiser Thursday highlighting Project Lifesaver.

Sarpy County is the first in Nebraska to provide this unique tracking service for people with special needs, from autistic kids to senior citizens with Alzheimer's.

Right now, there are 65 special-needs people who wear a tracking device. If they get lost, that device can prove to be a real life-saver.

Nine lives have been saved with this technology.

“He wasn’t even able to tell people what this name was," Renee Kiernan, the mother of an autistic child with such a device. "So now, knowing there’s Project Livesaver out there that they would be able to track him, I think within three minutes they would be able to find him. So that really gives us peace of mind.”

Sheriff Jeff Davis hopes the vehicle helps spread the word that such help is out there for those who may need it.

"Maybe somebody that has an autistic child that doesn’t know about the program or somebody whose parents suffer dementia or Alzheimer’s will call us and say. 'Can you hook my mom up or my son up?' ” he said.