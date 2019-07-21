Project Harmony's 'Be Someone' campaign showing positive results

Locals took time out of their Sunday to give back to an organization in Omaha that helps children who are victims of child abuse.

The assistance comes as part of National Be Someone Day.

Project Harmony says it takes just 10 seconds to make a difference in a child's life and on Sunday Omahans were contributing - donating so Project Harmony can continue making a difference.

For the past 23 years. Project Harmony has fought to end child abuse in the greater Omaha community by educating and making people aware of the signs of child abuse.

This is the second annual National Be Someone Day, started by Project Harmony.

The local movement is already making an impact nationwide. Organization representatives say they received pledges this year from people promising to be someone from states like Missouri and Oklahoma.

Project Harmony's Angela Roeber said, "This is an all-year issue. If we're truly going to end child abuse and neglect it takes our entire community coming together, and so National Be Someone Day is just a reminder that as an adult it is our responsibility to keep the children in our community safe."

Project Harmony says its network has really grown since the campaign began. They saw 6,000 children in Nebraska last year and 2,700 of them were responses showing awareness is increasing.