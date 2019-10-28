Program cut at Iowa Western worries students

More than three dozen Iowa Western Students are shocked and worried about their futures.

Barely half a semester into their two-year goal of being a physical therapy assistant, 38 students learn that they have to mobilize public opinion.

“If we don’t have this program continue, this program will end effective the end of this fall semester,” said program director Dr. Todd Nierman.

A national certification group put the program on probation.

“A couple of concerns the accrediting body had was the rigor of the curriculum and also the graduation rates in this program have been pretty low,” said Don Kohler with Iowa Western.

The current class will ask the board of trustees to give them a chance to graduate and not cut the program.

“Based on nothing that we really know of. It’s a rash decision that’s going to affect a lot of people’s lives,” said Claire Bristow, a PTA student.

Jason Kaiser, another PTA Student said, “You have to wait a month to figure out if your future is going to be put on hold or whether you can carry on.”

The program director hopes accreditation inspectors take another look.

“We made the changes and what we are needing is basically time in order to try and meet the requirements,” said Nierman.

Students could transfer to private colleges in the area that train physical therapy assistants, but the students fear it will cost more to go somewhere else.

Students pay $195 a credit hour now.

PTA student Aminou Amadou said, “I picked Iowa Western because it’s so affordable.”

Ending the physical therapy assistant program before they’ve barely started has these Iowa Western students worried their careers will be crippled.

“I’m 38-years-old, I’m trying to get this done,” said TJ Waggoner, a PTA student.

The Iowa Western Board of Trustees will meet Monday, November 25 and the fate of the program will be on the agenda.

