Professor found not guilty of vandalism

A Lancaster County Court judge found a University of Nebraska professor not guilty of vandalism.

Online court records show Patricia Wonch Hill was acquitted in a bench trial on Friday by Judge Joseph Dalton.

Wonch Hill is a research assistant professor of sociology at the University of Nebraska.

On February 19th, Lincoln Police issued a citation to Wonch Hill for three vandalism cases that took place in October 2018.

Lincoln Police said all three of the vandalisms were reported on October 21, 2018. Police said that Wonch Hill vandalized two of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's political signs and a glass door at Senator Deb Fischer's Office.

The vandalized sign showed Fortenberry with cartoonish, googly eyes and his name was changed to "Fartenberry."

Betsy Riot stickers were found on Senator Fischer's office.

At the time of the citation in February 2019, police said fingerprints left at the scene led them to Wonch Hill.