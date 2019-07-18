Probation violators and how the criminal justice system is handling them

New questions tonight for the criminal justice system. For months - 6 news has been investigating a major gang and guns case by the ATF and how most of the suspects who were released before trial by federal judges - got into trouble with the law again.

Just weeks after Mylon Mayfield, 21, of Omaha, served his 18-month sentence for witness tampering, Omaha Police arrested him Tuesday night near 28th & Spencer. Investigators say the felon is forbidden from having a gun - allegedly had a revolver and four bullets in it.

In 2017, the day after a federal judge released him on a promise he'd behave until trial, Mayfield took to Facebook Live with a buddy and threatened to cut out the confidential informant's tongue and send it to the feds.

The witness tampering and felon with gun charges could have put him in federal prison for 30-years.

The federal judge gave him a year-and-a-half -- and Mylon Mayfield got out of prison last month.

Now that he’s been arrested again, the Omaha Police Union is curious how seriously the federal judge will penalize him since having a gun is in violation of his federal supervised release.

We may gain some clues from another case where a local man recently violated his federal supervised release.

Remember John Ezell?

Last September, Omaha Police released body camera images of Ezell in a car and pointing the gun at an officer. Investigators said he shot the officer in the shoulder during a traffic stop.

The bullet first passed through Officer Fortune’s police radio.

The officer survived, and so did Ezell.

Days later, the U.S. Marshal hauled John Ezell before a federal judge for the potential probation violation.

John Ezell told the court: "They tryin' to kill me. I don't want to be here. I want to be in medical. State ain't trying to let me out - they tryin' to kill me. All this is irrelevant. No disrespect to y'all. It's just what they're doing over…it's irrelevant. I ain't ever coming back to federal custody. They ain't letting me out. This is a waste of time."

This defendant believes the penalty from the state of Nebraska will be harsher than anything the U.S. government will do.

U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services is tasked with monitoring those on federal supervised release.

There are 438 currently in the program in Douglas County. 186 defendants on pretrial release in the District of Nebraska.

That means investigators will make home visits and home searches for guns and drugs and other potential violations.

Did any of that happen in these two cases? We don't know.

The Chief of U.S. Probation in Nebraska has said we cannot have that information.

