Pro soccer team Union Omaha schedules first games

Omaha's new pro soccer team has set its first home and away games for the upcoming inaugural season, according to an announcement from the team on Tuesday.

Union Omaha will play Miami in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, March 27, 2020; before taking on Orlando City B at Werner Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

"Everyone at the club is excited for our first taste of League One action, and the fact that the opponent is a fellow expansion team will make it extra special,” Chief Operating Officer Matt Homonoff said in the release.