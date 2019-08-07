Private road with massive pothole, 6 On Your Side investigates who pays to fix it

After registering her new car at the North Omaha office, Stephanie Lindvall hit a pothole on one of the only streets available for accessing the office.

”It’s been many years since I’ve gotten a new car and then when I get one I have to hit a crater just because I’m getting my license plates,” said Lindvall.

Drivers heading to a grocery store and fast-food restaurants are also having to dodge the wreckage.

“We’ve had customers that won’t come back because they think it’s ours and it’s not,” said a fast-food manager.

After investigating, OMNE insists that the cavity will get filled with asphalt next Monday.

