Prisoner who assaulted corrections officer sentenced for attack

Bruce McGrone, who pleaded guilty to charges involving the assault of a female corrections officer, has been sentenced to three years for that attack and six months for drug possession.

The sentences are to run consecutively. He could be released in 21 months including time served.

The assault came as the Douglas County inmate was while waiting in line for medicine.

The corrections officer said she struggled with McGrone for five minutes and he pulled out some of her hair.

"I don't fully remember because I hit the ground," the officer said. "From what I was told, he got on top of me and started strangling me."

Another inmate intervened to put a stop to the attack.

After pleading guilty, Douglas County District Court Judge Peter Bataillon released McGrone on his own recognizance on the condition that he turn himself in to an adult rehab but he never showed up.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was eventually apprehended near 16th and Lake.