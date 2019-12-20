Principal apologizes over blocking middle school pizza party

An Iowa middle school's pizza party was derailed Thursday when the principal threw a flag but it was rescheduled for Friday after the social media tirade that followed.

The original pie plan was the work of a teacher who ordered the treat for the kids.

The pizzas were delivered to the classroom of Brody Middle School in Des Moines but then Principal Thomas Hoffman picked up the scent and intercepted delivery to the kids.

Hoffman cited the school's fairness and equal opportunity policy and said those pizzas represented a violation.

Then a parent got wind of the intervention and outlined the pie-jacking on social media. Thousands of angry responses followed.

By late afternoon, with the seized pizzas out of play, Hoffman issued a public apology saying he'd been "overly strict," in applying the school's standards.

The principal said the school would accept pizzas expected to be delivered to the entire school on Friday.