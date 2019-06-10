Pricey construction equipment stolen while security camera watched

An expensive piece of construction equipment has been stolen and the theft was caught on security camera.

It happened near Highway 50 and I-80 in Sarpy County.

At 6 p.m. on a Monday night a white SUV pulling a rental trailer stopped along a lot belonging to the Ditch Witch Corporation.

A suspect cut a hole in the fence. He then somehow started a machine called a Skid Steer and steered it toward the opening where it was loaded into the trailer.

The piece of equipment is valued at $30,000.

If you have any information on this theft call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.