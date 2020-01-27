Previously jailed Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

An Omaha man who spent time in jail for what was described by investigators as "accidentally shooting the hand of a 4-year-old" is now in custody facing charges of sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Jared Nichols, 30, of Waterloo is accused of sexually assaulting the girl five times a month over a two-year timespan. He's also facing a terroristic threats charge after the girl told officers he threatened to kill her or her mom if she told anyone.

The victim also told investigators the only time the sexual assaults stopped were when the suspect was in jail for shooting the 4-year-old.