Presidential hopeful mayor Pete Buttigieg visits Council Bluffs before caucuses

We are just 16 days out from the 2020 Iowa caucuses. Now, many democratic presidential hopefuls are spending more time in Iowa leading up to February 3rd.

In just a short time from now south bend, Indiana mayor and democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will arrive in Council Bluffs.

Doors open here at Wilson Jr. High school at 6 tonight and the town hall will start at 6:30.

Recently, polls have had Buttigieg as one of the front runners for next month's caucuses.

We saw him at the democratic debate in Des Moines on Tuesday, ever since then he's been touring across the state of Iowa meeting with caucus-goers.