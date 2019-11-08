Presidential hopeful Michael Bennet visits western Iowa

Presidential candidate Michael Bennet was in the Omaha-metro area today trying to get his name out.

The Colorado senator is one of the newest candidates in the wide field of Democrats vying for position; he filed his New Hampshire primary papers just two days ago.

Sen. Bennet said he plans to meet with a number of people during his visit to the area.

“I'm just doing a few house parties and some meetings at local businesses in western Iowa,” he said. “I'm meeting with some teachers. I used to be the superintendent of the Denver Public Schools, which is a district of 95,000 kids; and every chance I get to meet with teachers and meet with students, I try to do that.”

Bennet said this election is about the kids and says he wants to leave more opportunities for the next generation.