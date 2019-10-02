Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar to visit Iowa

U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will be returning to Iowa Thursday and Friday for the 20th time.

Klobuchar will stop in Pottawattamie, Adair, Polk, and Jasper counties. She will continue to highlight her plans to invest in public education and expand economic opportunities for rural communities.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, Klobuchar will be tour the TradeWorks Academy at Council Bluffs High Schools at 11:30 a.m. She will meet and greet with Adair County residents at 2:30 p.m. at The Corner in Greenfield and meet with Des Moines residents at 5:45 p.m. at 3012 Elm Street.

On Friday, Oct. 4, she will be touring the REG Bio-refinery Plant in Newton.

