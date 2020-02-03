Iowa Caucus 2020: Trump wins Council Bluffs GOP caucus by show of hands

It wasn’t much of a contest on the GOP side of things Monday evening. President Trump won by a landslide.

What’s surprising is how tonight’s group came to a decision.

After caucus-goers stumped for their candidate they were getting ready for their typical straw poll, but one man decided tonight’s proceedings weren’t moving fast enough.

He called across the Thomas Jefferson gymnasium asking if they supported the president to raise their hand.

Hands shot up and the organizer asked if anyone opposed. No one spoke up, so it was decided 100-percent of tonight’s votes went to the president.

The gym emptied about 30 minutes after the caucus had started.

People we spoke to say they’re pleased with tonight’s events.

“Yeah because we have to fill out ballots normally but since everyone agreed to do it that way then I was OK with it I was very OK with that I thought it went really well everyone was for Trump 100% and so was I,” said Greg Horihan.

Ten precincts were represented tonight. Tonight’s crowd was expected to be smaller than average because President Trump is the favored candidate.

Organizers were surprised by the 147 person turnout but not by the results.

