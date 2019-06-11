LIVE: President Trump lands at Offutt AFB

President Trump is expected in Council Bluffs this afternoon to tour an ethanol plant ahead of an announcement about allowing year-round sale of E15.

President Trump is in the Heartland today to talk about ethanol before heading to Des Moines.

Air Force One was expected to land Tuesday afternoon at Offutt Air Force Base with the president, Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst aboard. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds are planning to greet him upon his arrival.

The president planned to visit Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy ethanol plant, or SIRE, in Council Bluffs. The plant produces about 110 million gallons of ethanol each year.

Ethanol is expected to be a big part of the president’s speech today, specifically his administration changing the rules so that gas stations can sell E15 year-round.

Until just days ago, the EPA banned the sale of E15 in the summer because of concerns that it leads to smog. But Trump’s administration says that E15’s impact on air quality is similar to E10.

The biofuel, made from 15 percent ethanol, is still not very common at U.S. gas stations, but corn farmers are hoping the rule change will increase its use and also help farmers suffering from the U.S. trade war with China.

Trump is also expected to talk about the trade relationships with Canada and Mexico and discuss tariffs as well. The president said he’s helped farmers significantly, but some say he’s actually cost the industry billions.

After the President is finished with his remarks in Council Bluffs he will attend a political fundraiser in the Des Moines area.

Trump is not the only 2020 presidential candidate in Iowa today. Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver a speech calling Trump an “existential threat.” This morning, Trump said Biden is the “weakest mentally” of all the 2020 candidates and referred to Biden as a “dummy.”

It’s been about eight months since Trump was last in the Heartland. In October, he held a rally at Mid-America Center also touting ethanol and to show support for area Republicans ahead of the November midterm election.