Preserving parts of the Boys Town dairy farm

Preserving a part of Omaha history, while paying homage to the importance of Boys Town in our community.

Developers are deciding to include some very visible parts of Boys Town's past for a future neighborhood.

The landscape at the old dairy farm is rapidly changing but some things remain the same.

The top of the dairy barn and wood from the barn is in storage to be reused.

Then, there's the silo. A 55 foot tall visible reminder of the area's past.

Now, developers plan to relocate it about half a mile to the west.

Bart Emanuel is Director of Development and Construction at Applied Underwriters.

“We feel it is a significant part of the boys town development,” he said. “We want to hold on to that history a little bit to what this 250 acres was at one time.”

Rick Meysenburg of Nebraska Harvestore Systems is tasked with moving the silo.

“We will lower it with jacks take it apart one ring at a time and relocating it and rebuilding it the same way,” he said. “We want to make sure that the steel is in a suitable manner to be able to be rebuilt and stand for another 60 years.”

That new location is at West Farm development's entry point at 150th and West Dodge Road.

Emanuel said it is important to remember the young people who lived here.

“These kids were raised here and they learned a trade, they learned discipline and getting up and doing chores every morning,” he said. “We're not going to lose that identity.”

Taking down to silo should begin Wednesday morning, weather permitting, around 7 o'clock.

The dozen layers of the silo will be stored as the foundation at the new location is built.

We're told the silo should be reassembled in about three months.