Prescription Drug Take-Back Day postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day originally planned for April 25, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

In Nebraska, every day is a take-back day. Over 300 pharmacies in the state participate in the Nebraska MEDS Initiative by taking unused or expired medications free of charge.

“There’s no need to hold on to old medications or wait until a scheduled take-back day,” said Sarah Hunter of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association. “With more people staying in their homes, it’s even more important that medications are disposed of safely to prevent accidental poisoning or misuse.”

According to the release, pharmacies are essential businesses and are remaining open during the pandemic but make sure to follow these guidelines when turning in your items:

• Follow all local directive health measures.

• Ensure you follow social-distancing recommendations and stay at least six feet from other customers and pharmacy staff.

• Before you arrive, call your pharmacy to verify their process for accepting medications.

• Envelope disposal systems are available for free at-home disposal.

Find a pharmacy that is collecting the unused medications on the

Nebraska MEDS website.